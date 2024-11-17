BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,751 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $689,812,000 after purchasing an additional 662,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $673,387,000 after buying an additional 759,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $122.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

