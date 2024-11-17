Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.0% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $894,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

