Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

Shares of Bluestone Resources stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

