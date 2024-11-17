Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
Shares of Bluestone Resources stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.61.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
