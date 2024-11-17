Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,332,127 shares trading hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

