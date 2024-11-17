Brokerages Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target at $82.00

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shell stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

