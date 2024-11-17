Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Down 14.4% in October

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

