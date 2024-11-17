BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$95.46.

DOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

BRP Stock Up 1.0 %

DOO stock opened at C$67.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.76. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$66.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.30.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

