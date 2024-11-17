Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.56.

BURL opened at $268.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.80 and a 200-day moving average of $244.48. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $128.57 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

