Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) CAO Sells $96,655.10 in Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $96,655.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,571.08. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cabot Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CBT opened at $108.81 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cabot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 57,907 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cabot by 170.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
