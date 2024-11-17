Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,443,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 634,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 904,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 62,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 112,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,280. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.