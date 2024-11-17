Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $132.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NYSE:CPT opened at $119.77 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

