Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Cameco comprises about 1.8% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $26,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $53.59 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Several analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

