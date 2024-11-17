Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,412 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $35,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $185.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.36.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.