Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.23 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 214.50 ($2.70). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.68), with a volume of 30,963 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.28) target price on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.95 million, a PE ratio of -495.35, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

