Cardano Risk Management B.V. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 306,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,302,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.2% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $408.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.34 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

