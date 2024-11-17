Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 136.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

