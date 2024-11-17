Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 9.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

