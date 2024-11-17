Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$11.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Cascades

Cascades Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$33,900.00. 23.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAS opened at C$11.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$8.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

