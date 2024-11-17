Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $64,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 117.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $34,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GE opened at $176.93 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

