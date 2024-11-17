Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,279,000 after buying an additional 11,416,588 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,234,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 650,896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 509.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 288,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 241,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

