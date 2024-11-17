CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBFV. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th.
CB Financial Services Stock Performance
CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 24.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
CB Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $373,000. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.
CB Financial Services Company Profile
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
