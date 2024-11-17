CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CAWW remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. CCA Industries has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.09.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

