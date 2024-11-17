Ceera Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.9 %

KVUE stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.13.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

