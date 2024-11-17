Ceera Investments LLC Sells 215 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ceera Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.1% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.1% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe stock opened at $503.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

