Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 640.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

