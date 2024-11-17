Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires 2,769 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 159.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

