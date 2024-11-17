Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires 566 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,968,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,974,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $247.39 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.42 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,227 shares of company stock worth $2,759,617. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

