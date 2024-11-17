Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires Shares of 2,157 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 444,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after buying an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 3.3 %

LFUS stock opened at $241.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.91 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock worth $3,318,974 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

