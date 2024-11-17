Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.