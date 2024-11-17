Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $543,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after buying an additional 114,133 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,765,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

