Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases 545 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 20.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 21.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.0% in the third quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 38,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 316.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $164.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.71 and a 200-day moving average of $195.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

