China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $8.66 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.