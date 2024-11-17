CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,484 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 1,270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $228.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.45. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $243.01. The company has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

