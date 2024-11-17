Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 24.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 330.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 11,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,214,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $151.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

