Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Raised by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 402.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 341.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

CTAS stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $227.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.28.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.