Claro Advisors LLC Buys 787 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The trade was a 51.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,588.62. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,319 shares of company stock worth $2,063,221. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.59 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.70 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

