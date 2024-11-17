Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 7,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 98,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $210,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

TRV opened at $260.82 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.18 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.40.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.