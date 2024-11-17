Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 196.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

