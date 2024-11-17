Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Concord Asset Management LLC VA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $239.95 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.47.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

