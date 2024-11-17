Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounts for 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $85,221,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after acquiring an additional 538,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $22,576,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at $14,810,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.