Coastline Trust Co Purchases New Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 673.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $204.10 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $174.91 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average is $201.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.