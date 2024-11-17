Coastline Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in RPM International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 241,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

RPM International Trading Down 0.5 %

RPM opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.92. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.56 and a 1-year high of $138.26. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,017.22. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $497,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,297.98. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock worth $1,443,549. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

