Coastline Trust Co Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $122.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average of $138.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

