Coastline Trust Co Takes Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $157.91 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $148.52 and a 1 year high of $183.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average is $173.14.

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

