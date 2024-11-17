Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Boston Partners grew its position in Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,208,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,283,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,132,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.