Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems accounts for about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $178.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Commvault Systems

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,342.80. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.