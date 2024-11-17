Concord Asset Management LLC VA Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 272.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after buying an additional 891,555 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,636,000 after buying an additional 520,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $235.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.59. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $216.79 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

