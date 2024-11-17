Concord Asset Management LLC VA Buys 8,095 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 67,191 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,000.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $72.71 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.