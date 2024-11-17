Concord Asset Management LLC VA Purchases 482 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

GWW stock opened at $1,178.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $772.13 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,078.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $988.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.98 by ($0.11). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 51.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.43 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,086.50.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,105.59, for a total value of $778,335.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,055.31. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $52,640,733. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

