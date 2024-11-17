Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $151.31 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KWR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

